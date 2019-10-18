Comedy Clapback
The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
Concerts & Live MusicChicken Diamond
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic & Jam Night
Thursday
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
Talks & ReadingsBedlam: Insanity and Asylums in the 19th Century
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew Trio
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli and The Jalopy Brothers
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: PRINCE T
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Song Circle
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Wilcox
Concerts & Live MusicJeff Hodge
Saturday
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatPaws in the Park
Education & Learning Home & Garden This & ThatEdible Landscaping -- Free Gardening Class
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkScenic City Eggfest
Sunday
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
Concerts & Live MusicJohn R. Miller & Chloe Edmonstone
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
Monday
Charity & FundraisersBig Birdie Golf Tournament
Education & LearningStartup Week Chattanooga - Music Startups
Art & Exhibitions Business & CareerBlack Professionals @ the Hunter
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
Talks & ReadingsHospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise
This & ThatChess K-night
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk