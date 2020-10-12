Comedy Night!

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Comedy Night!

First comedy night! If you think you got some comedy skills come out and show us what you got! Everyone needs a good laugh especially during these times!

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Comedy
