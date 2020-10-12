Comedy Night!
First comedy night! If you think you got some comedy skills come out and show us what you got! Everyone needs a good laugh especially during these times!
to
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
