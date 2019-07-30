Great beers and a free live comedy come together. Comedians Morgan Gray, Daryl Davidson, and D.J. Lewis will provide the jokes. Hutton & Smith has the beers. Hosted by Chris Hill
Comedy Tap Takeover
Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Comedy, This & That
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatPops on the River
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
-
This & ThatStar-Spangled Supper
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsAll That Blooms and Grows
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkChattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night