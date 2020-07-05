Comic Shop Sunday Show

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Comic Shop Sunday Show

We've been buying TONS of new collections!

Come hang out with us as we host a live event featuring some of the rare, interesting, and just-plain-cool items that we've collected! As a comic shop, we are constantly receiving new inventory and searching it out. This is your chance to purchase some of that awesomeness online or just hang and geek out over fun stuff with us!

Your support helps our small business, so we hope you'll tune in!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/3094507123989804/

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
