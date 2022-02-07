× Expand thechattery.org Community Lantern Workshop

Make a fun Lantern at the Chattery with Playful Evolving Monsters! Your Lantern can be an animal like a dog or panda, or abstract art, or even Baby Yoda!

In partnership with River City Company, ArtsBuild, and the Chattery, local artists and playmakers, TJ Hanretta, Andrea Zoppo, and Tara McDougal, of Playful Evolving Monsters are providing free and fun lantern making workshops for families and individuals. Create your own unique light up art or use some inspirations from the workshops. All supplies are included.

On March 5 lantern creators are encouraged to show out with their light up art in celebration and cheer for a new illuminated art installation.

Lantern workshops and Parade are inspired by the wonderful work of Chantelle Rytter of Atlanta, GA.

Please note: masks are required.

About the Instructor: TJ Hanretta started Playful Evolving Monsters in August 2020 using online puppet building classes to provide opportunities for families to connect, strengthen awareness and communication skills, and nurture creativity. Playful Evolving Monsters (PEM) received a grant in spring of 2021 to build giant puppets, facilitate art days and workshops, perform shows and engage with guests at various festivals and events, culminating with the Get Off the Grid Festival in August, 2021.

PEM has perform with giant puppets at numerous events and festivals in Chattanooga and surrounding areas through the rest of 2021 and beginning of 2022. TJ lives in Hamilton County TN and her puppetry art, fiber art, and glass art have been featured in festivals and markets on the US east coast and in Hong Kong, and she has taught many courses in each of those mediums. She has worked in the Canadian International School of Hong Kong as well as the International Schools Theatre Association in Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, providing theatrical performance and puppetry programs and support for both students and teachers. She ran a puppetry business in Hong Kong, in which she both built puppets and props for other organizations, and taught classes on puppetry performance and building.