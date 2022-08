× Expand Christian McDonald Continuum of Care Seminar (Postcard) (Presentation (16:9)) Info

If you love a senior adult, this seminar is for you. We will have a panel of professionals available to answer your questions about the various levels of care and who pays for what. We will have representatives from sitting services, home health, inpatient rehab, nursing home/skilled care, independent living, assisted living and hospice. To register, visit www.ridgedalebaptist./events or call 423.499.0994.