Contra Dance for All!

Join us on the 2nd & 4th Saturdays at Brainerd United Methodist Church where fabulous callers and musicians will create an evening of dancing fun!

Everyone is welcome! No need to come with a partner. All dances are taught in walk throughs. Contra dancing is aerobic so wear something casual and comfortable.

New to Contra dance? Come for the Contra Basics workshop at 7:30, so you'll learn the basic moves and start having fun right away!

To preserve our floors, please bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. NOTE: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the gym floor.

Dancers are encouraged to bring their own resealable water bottles. And, feel free to bring a snack to share -- fruit, chips, packaged cookies, or bake something tasty! No alcohol is permitted.

Admission is $10; $7 for seniors; $5 students

Check out Contra Dancing here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbesKbDWw3A