Please join us for the opening reception of Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition featuring works of Stephanie Anne Martin and Katherine Hanks of Annie Hanks Ceramics and Shadow May.

Convergence explores the metamorphoses of supple clay into artworks with soft feminine lines, robust well-defined shapes, or objects that become part of a larger multi-media sculpture. Convergence blurs the lines between male and female and marries fierce with delicate.

This event is free and open to the public.

All worksare available for purchase just in time for holiday gift giving.