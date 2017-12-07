Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition

to Google Calendar - Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition - 2017-12-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition - 2017-12-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition - 2017-12-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition - 2017-12-07 17:00:00

Annie Hanks Ceramics 1810 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Please join us for the opening reception of Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition featuring works of Stephanie Anne Martin and Katherine Hanks of Annie Hanks Ceramics and Shadow May.

Convergence explores the metamorphoses of supple clay into artworks with soft feminine lines, robust well-defined shapes, or objects that become part of a larger multi-media sculpture. Convergence blurs the lines between male and female and marries fierce with delicate.

This event is free and open to the public.

All worksare available for purchase just in time for holiday gift giving.

Info
Annie Hanks Ceramics 1810 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Markets, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition - 2017-12-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition - 2017-12-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition - 2017-12-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Convergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition - 2017-12-07 17:00:00
Digital Issue 14.48

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

December 1, 2017

Saturday

December 2, 2017

Sunday

December 3, 2017

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours