Join the Humane Educational Society at The Chef and His Wife on Thursday, January 17th at 6 p.m. for Corks and Collars! Bring your favorite bottle of wine or beer to sip while you enjoy a four course dinner benefiting homeless animals at HES.

Your dinner menu includes; Course One: Roasted Butternut Squash Manicotti. Course two: Chefs Winter Salad greens. Course three: Bacon Wrapped Cranberry Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Bourbon Sauce served with Roasted Ginger and Cumin Root Vegetables. Course four: Apple Cinnamon Tart with Vanilla Ice Cream.

About The Chef and His Wife: Chef Tim Mulderink has worked 35+ years in the food industry as chef, owner and manager. He is a Certified Executive Chef through the American Culinary Association, a life time member of the American Academy of Chefs and has competed and won several times in national culinary competitions. Shelley is a passionate cook and is huge inspiration to the special diet foods, especially Gluten Free.

Reserve Your Spot Online