Corvettes on The Square

Get your Corvettes ready for the first all Corvette event of the year. Show off your car with fellow Corvette enthusiasts and enjoy food from the wide variety of restaurants on the square. Invite your friends and come on out for a great time!

Get there early and grab a spot. Corvette owners enjoy 1 free donut from Tasty Ddonuts.

Let’s fill up Cambridge Square with Corvettes! This is a gathering of Corvette lovers and is not associated with Cambridge Square events.

Feel encouraged to wear a mask if you desire.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/3048470751897224/