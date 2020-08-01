Covid-19 Testing at Orchard Knob Baptist Church

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church 1734 E. Third Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Covid-19 Testing at Orchard Knob Baptist Church

Saturday, August 1, 10 am – 1 pm

Sunday, August 2, 12 noon – 3 pm

Partnering Organization: Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Hamilton County Health Department

Open to the public without an appointment.

Call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 for questions.

Call 423-315-3994 for free transportation. Reservations for a ride can be made Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

Info

Health & Wellness
