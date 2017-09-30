Crabtree Farms Pig Roast and Contra Dance

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407

Saturday, September 30th, Crabtree Farms is bringing back The Pig Roast so many of our farm friends and members enjoyed. This year we are livening things up by adding Contra dancing! Put on your dancing shoes and kick up your heels to raise funds for Crabtree education programs.

About the Evening

The Crabtree Farms Pig Roast and Contra Dance will be an evening filled with revelry. A locally-raised pig will be roasted on-site to mouth-watering perfection. Accompanying the pig will be an array of scrumptious sides and a cook-yer-own s’mores bar for a sweet campfire roasted treat to round out the meal.

After savoring delicious local fare, you are heartily invited to partake in a rowdy contra dance. There will be live music, a caller, and much instruction. No need to have any previous experience. We will learn, laugh, and spin together.

Info
Charity & Fundraisers
423-493-9511
