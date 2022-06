× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Three crafted terrariums with deer and mushroom figurines inside

Mushrooms, gnomes, and moss, oh my! Create your own personal Gnome in a Dome inspired by “Enchanted.” This program led by a Hunter educator will take you on an exploration of the exhibit and then guide you through making your own magical world while also enjoying a glass of wine.

Open to anyone 21 and over. $25/person ($20/member). All materials and wine (or alternative beverage) provided.