Creating Resurgence: A Talk by Sculptor Albert Paley

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Public Art Chattanooga and the Hunter Museum partner to welcome sculptor Albert Paley to speak about his work. His fence can be seen here at the Hunter and he has other sculptures throughout Chattanooga as well as in international collections. Paley’s monumental work, "Resurgence" will soon be installed along the Riverwalk at Blue Goose Hollow. This evening Paley will share more about the process of creating "Resurgence" for Chattanooga's Riverfront.

This talk is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to visit the galleries afterwards with regular admission ($15 adults, FREE for Hunter members and children 17 and under.)

This program is generously sponsored by Public Art Chattanooga, the Lyndhurst Foundation and the Benwood Foundation.

