Through the lens of the documentarians at Golden Gate 3D (Jerusalem, National Parks Adventure), however, a new giant screen movie, CUBA, offers audiences a chance to cross the Straits of Florida and get to know America’s vibrant southern neighbor. Viewers will be transported to the largest island in the Caribbean to explore a land full of rich traditions and spectacular natural wonders. Special screenings of this new film will be offered at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater May 3-5.