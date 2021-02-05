Dalton & the Boys

It’s been a hell of a start to 2021 so far y’all and we ain’t slowin’ down! We’re excited to announce that the Dalton and The Boys show at Wanderlinger on February 5th will be the kick off to our Divin’ & Cryin’ dive bar tour. We will be joined by Camden Smith and Ben Chapman for a hell of a good time.

Over the next 12 months you can catch us once a month and sometimes more than once at your favorite Chattanooga/East Tennessee hole in the wall making all your country cryin’ dreams come true.

$10 at the door, masks required, only 100 tickets will be sold. Doors open at 8:00!

Camden Smith 8:15-8:45

Ben Chapman 9:00-10:00

Dalton and The Boys 10:15-12:30