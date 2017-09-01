Delve into Harper’s sculptural process of crafting neon flowers, plants, and other foliage in this casual workshop. Attendees will learn how Harper transforms everyday (and some not-so-everyday) materials into forms that, together, will create a larger installation. The doors to her studio and exhibition space at LIT gallery will be open during the afternoon and we welcome community members, artists, and everyone to stop by, say hello, and maybe contribute a plastic neon flower or two to the garden!
Dana Lynn Harper Open Studio + Workshop
LIT Gallery 4015 Tennessee Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
