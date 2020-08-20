Darren Self

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Darren Self

Guitarist and co-vocalist of Function: with a "C" Darren L Self is coming to 1885 Grill at Cambridge Square’s patio. Don’t miss it!

Concerts & Live Music
