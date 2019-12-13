Dave Barnes Presents A Very Merry Christmas with Special Guests

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Tickets are $46.00 Gold Circle, $32.00 Seated and are available at all Ticketmaster Outlets, and Tivoli Theatre Box Office or by phone at  800-745-3000.

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
