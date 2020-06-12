David Jacobs-Strain: Roots & Blues

Welcome to Barking Legs' first online streaming concert in partnership with Baker Booking of Asheville! In the spirit of finding ways to have great things arise from adversity, since we can’t present concerts in the theater to a live audience, we’re finding ways to bring performers your way that might never make it to Chattanooga.

Louise Baker represents a wonderful and diverse group of musicians, and we’ll showcase performers from Great Britain, Oregon and Italy in the coming weeks. These shows will be directed specifically to the Barking Legs audience, accessed through our Facebook page, though they can be shared everywhere the internet streams. Donations to the artist are strongly encouraged, a portion of which will also support Barking Legs.

David Jacobs-Strain will get this series off to a great start, streaming from his home studio in Oregon. David is a spectacular slide guitarist, a fine singer and songwriter, and a highly engaging performer. Take it from Todd Snider: “This kid’s gonna be a superstar and i want a cut on his next album.” Or how about Jorma Kaukonen: “He is just one of these guys who is in his own class. A great singer and guitar player.”

Give him a listen, performing a few years ago at the Americana Music Festival in Nashville.

Event details: https://barkinglegs.org/event/details/david-jacobs-strain-slide-guitar/