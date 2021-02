David Schwab Trio

These three musicians—David Schwab, Jim Crumble and Robert Crabtree—have been key figures in our jazz series at Barking Legs since the beginning. Their trio name rotates, and David is up, but there’s no real leader in this very cooperative band. The piano trio is a jazz staple, and these three do justice to the tradition. On the Barking Legs Facebook page, free of charge with donations much appreciated!

