De-Escalation and Conflict Resolution

This series is in partnership with Welcome Home of Chattanooga and The Chattery. The program is free of charge. Classes take place every Thursday in February, March and April. February is in partnership with National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

Extreme poverty, chronic illness, substance abuse, mental illness, loss, grief – all cause extreme stress and tension both in the individual and in the community. The result can often be escalated emotional responses, conflict, and even violence. In this training we will discuss the basics of conflict resolution and de-escalation – principles that can be applied in our everyday relationships but also as we serve those who are living in crisis. One NASW CEU is available and a certificate of attendance will be provided.

About the instructor:

Cindy Manginelli directs the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.’s efforts to engage and create a diverse community of individuals, coalitions, and programs that directly address issues at the intersection of homelessness and health care. She also manages the Council’s ongoing work to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the community of those who experience and address homelessness.

One NASW CEU is available and a certificate of attendance will be provided.

