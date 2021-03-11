Dealing with Burnout

We have all said it before, “I am burnt out.”

Whether we are talking about our job or a million personal commitments, the feelings are the same. The consequences of feeling burnt out impacts every area of our life. But so many of us have not looked beneath that feeling to truly address where our burn out is coming from, so we can’t find way to combat it. Come join me as we breakdown the feelings around burn out and talk about ways we can fight burn out every day.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/11/dealing-with-burnout

About the instructor:

Laura Von Wahlde has found her purpose in helping women reclaim their identities, set aside fear, and step into their most authentic, fulfilled lives. This purpose has been present in her life, long before her coaching business was a reality. Laura earned a Bachelor’s in Psychology at North Park University in Chicago, IL, and her Master’s in Forensic Psychology at Middlesex University in London, UK. In 2019, Laura became certified as a Professional Coach. Laura is now able to help women full time through her coaching business.

Through her own reclamation journey, she realized women are too often giving away pieces of themselves. They get trapped in the lies of society, and hold themselves back from exploring their true capacity. Laura upholds that, through empowerment and accountability, all women can meet their goals. Laura’s mission is to empower women to take action, reclaim their lives, and live the life they truly desire.