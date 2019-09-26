Let’s have dinner and talk about death!

During this event, we’ll provide a lovely dinner and the opportunity to talk about the topic that society has made taboo - death! But we aren’t scared!

We will provide a delicious four course dinner provided by Chef Jeff Cunningham.. Wine and refreshments will also be available. Food and fellowship guaranteed to be excellent.

The Chattery and Welcome Home of Chattanooga are partnering for this event. You can find out more about Death Over Dinner events here: https://deathoverdinner.org/