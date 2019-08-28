Debt Management 101

to Google Calendar - Debt Management 101 - 2019-08-28 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Debt Management 101 - 2019-08-28 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Debt Management 101 - 2019-08-28 17:30:00 iCalendar - Debt Management 101 - 2019-08-28 17:30:00

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Do you live with debt? This class is all about how to best manage current debt and what tools are available to help.

The team at Bank of America will discuss the different types of rates, how to stop paying more than you should, and how to use the savings to apply to towards other debt or savings for other goals. We will discuss in detail what tools are available to help and start you down the right path to become debt free.

This class is sponsored by Bank of America.

About the teacher:

Meghan Herston is the Financial Center Manager of the Chattanooga Main Office of Bank of America. For the past five years, Meghan has helped both business and consumer clients to achieve their goals through financial guidance. Bank of America wants to give its clients the power to achieve their goals by understanding their full financial picture and guiding clients down their path. As a manager of multiple different types of business, Meghan understands the pace, obstacles, and successes of small business owners and want to share with the local community small business owners the knowledge and guidance that Bank of America offers all of its clients.

Info

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Debt Management 101 - 2019-08-28 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Debt Management 101 - 2019-08-28 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Debt Management 101 - 2019-08-28 17:30:00 iCalendar - Debt Management 101 - 2019-08-28 17:30:00
DI 16.30

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 30, 2019

Wednesday

July 31, 2019

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours