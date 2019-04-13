Deeper Roots, the play inspired by the life of Emma Bell Miles and the history of Walden’s Ridge, will be staged on April 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 7 pm at Bachman Center and sponsored by the Mountain Arts Community Center.

Written by Peggy Douglas, the play will be directed by Trish Wileman Ross as part of the Centennial observances celebrating the founding of the town of Signal Mountain. Tickets can be purchased at the MACC or at the door. Call 423-886-1959 for reservations. Price is $15 for each regular admission, $12 for student’s admission with a student ID, and group discounts for ten or more, $10 each. Bachman is at 2815 Anderson Pike, Walden, TN.

The two-act play portrays elements of the life and works of Emma Bell Miles, a poet, musician, and painter who achieved national prominence during the early 1900s. Miles, born October 19, 1879, and died March 19, 1919, is known for her portrayal of the natural world and her celebration of Southern Appalachian life. Deeper Roots depicts the lives of men and women of the time with raw realism, dealing with love, loss, abandonment, alcoholism, poverty, and the importance of family, nature, and spirit.

Twelve actors comprise the cast of characters. Included are: Rob Inman, Doug May, Emily McKay, Allison Hastings, Michael Gray, Dennis Parker, Monica Baker, Sharon Schwab, Bruce Shaw, Tammy Lewis, Trish Ross, and Peggy Douglas. The musical Director is Butch Ross, who will perform along with Emerald Butler, Fiddler.