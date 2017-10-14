Delbert McClinton

Google Calendar - Delbert McClinton - 2017-10-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Delbert McClinton - 2017-10-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Delbert McClinton - 2017-10-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Delbert McClinton - 2017-10-14 20:00:00

Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who love Delbert McClinton and those who haven’t heard him yet. Delbert is always working on that second group. Lyle Lovett has said, “If we could all sing like we wanted to, we’d all sing like Delbert.” The multi-Grammy Award winning artist is at the top of his game with his 19th studio album, “Prick Of The Litter” (Hot Shot Records/Thirty Tigers). The new offering captures the balance of soulful energy and restraint that the legendary performer has been delivering in his live performances for decades all over the world. On “Prick of the Litter,” Delbert incorporates a variety of styles and, as always, just enough to keep him comfortably outside the traditional marketing categories.

Info
Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Delbert McClinton - 2017-10-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Delbert McClinton - 2017-10-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Delbert McClinton - 2017-10-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Delbert McClinton - 2017-10-14 20:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours