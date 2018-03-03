All sorts of characters will be coming together on March 3 for a party where everyone has a story. Join us at Denim & Diamonds: Once Upon a Time and celebrate the best the tube has to offer. Tickets are now on sale at chattdenim.net.

Chattanooga physicians and community leaders will come together at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Chattanooga Convention Center for an evening of music and food, and a celebration of healing. The event will be the 12th annual Denim and Diamonds fundraiser, which helps support the Project Access community health partnership and other community health initiatives. The event is organized by the Chattanooga Hamilton-County Medical Society and Medical Foundation of Chattanooga.

Denim & Diamonds: TV Land, presented by Dale Buchanan & Associates, Henderson Hutcherson & McCullough, and Vascular Institute of Chattanooga, will celebrate the best of television from classic to modern day. The evening will include dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and lots of surprises. Entertainment is provided by Soundforce.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite literary character. Or better yet come as yourself.

“Every year more people say that this is one of the best events in town,” said Rae Bond, Medical Society and Foundation Executive Director. “We look forward to Denim & Diamonds continued commitment to being a fun and exciting community event.”

This year an online auction will take place before the event to encourage community-wide participation in raising funds for Project Access. The site will go live at noon on Feb. 8, 2017, and can be accessed through www.chattdenim.net.

Project Access has provided $169 million in charity health care to the working poor since its inception in April 2004. Since the program began, over 18,000 individuals have been evaluated for eligibility. Each month an average of 600 patients are actively receiving care or finalizing enrollment. Those who do not qualify for the program are referred to other appropriate community resources and programs.

“Project Access is helping people get back on their feet, return to work, and often obtain their own health insurance again,” Mrs. Bond said. “The funds we raise at Denim & Diamonds support this work so that we can continue to help as many local people as possible.”

The event is open to the public. Table sponsorships are available starting at $2,000. Individual tickets are $125. To purchase your table or tickets, call the Medical Society at 622-2872 or visit www.chattdenim.net.

Sponsorship opportunities, including exclusive sponsorships, are available ranging from $500 to $10,000. Opportunities include exclusive sponsorships of activities and events. For more information, contact Kevin Lusk at 622-2872.

Project Access is a nationally-recognized, physician-led community health initiative that coordinates free medical care for low-income, uninsured residents of Hamilton County. Partners, who provide free services to Project Access patients, include the Erlanger, Memorial and Parkridge Hospital Systems, and Kindred and Siskin Hospitals.

Denim & Diamonds: Once Upon a Time is sponsored by Dale Buchanan & Associates, Vascular Institute of Chattanooga, Henderson Hutcheson & McCullough, HHM Wealth Advisors, Galen Medical Group, CHI Memorial, Erlanger Health System, Medical Personnel Services, Synovus, The Robinson Group-Keller Williams, Tennessee Interventional & Imaging Associates, State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company, First Tennessee, Chattanooga Kidney Center, Suntrust, Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, Miller & Martin, Noon Development, CityScope Magazine, HealthScope Magazine, WDEF-News 12 and KZ 106.