Derby 2020 - A Julep Jubilee

“Julep Jubilee” 12th Annual Derby Party is going VIRTUAL! Save the date for Saturday, September 5, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The event will be streamed live from The Acropolis Mediterranean Grill and everyone is invited to grab a carry out dinner from the Acropolis and join us beginning at 6:00 pm. It will be a night of fun and opportunity to show support for Chattanooga Room in the Inn. An on-line auction will be available along with trivia games and best hat contest.

https://www.facebook.com/events/538105556810675