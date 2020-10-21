Dexter Bell with Karen McReynolds: Wednesday Jazz Online

How we’ve missed Dexter Bell & Friends over the past few months! Dexter’s finally back, with Marquis Dotson, Yattie Westfield and Jamie Blanton in tow. To add beautifully to the mix, we’ll have Karen McReynolds as guest vocalist. Unfortunately, we’re still limited to the online platform, but with our new, 3-camera capability, the experience is getting bettter and better. A mere $4.99 streaming ticket will get you on and support the community!

https://www.facebook.com/events/676802319613733/