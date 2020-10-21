Dexter Bell with Karen McReynolds: Wednesday Jazz Online

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dexter Bell with Karen McReynolds: Wednesday Jazz Online

How we’ve missed Dexter Bell & Friends over the past few months! Dexter’s finally back, with Marquis Dotson, Yattie Westfield and Jamie Blanton in tow. To add beautifully to the mix, we’ll have Karen McReynolds as guest vocalist. Unfortunately, we’re still limited to the online platform, but with our new, 3-camera capability, the experience is getting bettter and better. A mere $4.99 streaming ticket will get you on and support the community!

https://www.facebook.com/events/676802319613733/

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Dexter Bell with Karen McReynolds: Wednesday Jazz Online - 2020-10-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dexter Bell with Karen McReynolds: Wednesday Jazz Online - 2020-10-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dexter Bell with Karen McReynolds: Wednesday Jazz Online - 2020-10-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dexter Bell with Karen McReynolds: Wednesday Jazz Online - 2020-10-21 19:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 21, 2020

Thursday

October 22, 2020

Friday

October 23, 2020

Saturday

October 24, 2020

Sunday

October 25, 2020

Monday

October 26, 2020

Tuesday

October 27, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours