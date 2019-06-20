Making a difference is as easy as going out to eat! On Thursday, June 20, 2019, local restaurants will be partnering with Cempa Community Care to support the fight against HIV in the Tennessee Valley. Dining Out For Life benefits those throughout our area that are affected by HIV.

Each of the participating restaurants will donate a percentage of its sales to support Cempa Community Care’s nutrition assistance program. Proceeds from this year's Dining Out For Life event will be dedicated to purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables for the Cempa Food Market.

“The Chattanooga restaurant community never ceases to amaze us,” Shannon Stephenson, Cempa Community Care CEO, stated. “It’s incredible to have the support of so many local restaurants who come together to fight HIV in our area.”

Participating restaurants are: 1885, Beast & Barrel, The Big Chill & Grill, Brewhaus, Easy Bistro, The Feed Co. Table & Tavern, Flying Squirrel, Frothy Monkey, Hour Place, Il Primo Cambridge, Il Primo Riverview, Main Street Meats, Mayan Kitchen, Public House, Sing It or Wing It, Southern Star, Tremont Tavern, and Universal Joint.

More details: https://www.diningoutforlife.com/city/chattanooga/