Join East Brainerd Community Theater for The Dining Room, a Pulitzer Prize nominated play by A.R. Gurney, at Christ UMC on East Brainerd Rd. Directed by Katie Olsen, the show gives us a glimpse into the dining room, a place where families gather to share their meals and their lives. It’s funny, touching, bittersweet and truly has something for everyone. Show dates: March 12,13 and 14 at 7:30. March 15 at 2:30. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or at Christ UMC’s business office during regular business hours. Tickets are $10 through March 11. On March 12, tickets available only at the door and are $15.