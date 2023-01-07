Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show!

to

DoubleTree Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2232 Center Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

At The Dinner Detective, you’ll tackle a hilarious and challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it! Our engaging and unique murder mystery dinner theatre performances have been playing across the country since 2004.

Happens on the following Dates:

Jan 7, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jan 21, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Feb 4, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Feb 18, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Mar 4, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Mar 18, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Apr 8, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Apr 22, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

May 6, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

May 20, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jun 10, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jun 24, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jul 8, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Jul 22, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Aug 5, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Aug 19, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Sep 9, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Sep 23, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Oct 7, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Oct 21, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Nov 11, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Nov 18, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Dec 2, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Dec 16, 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Info

DoubleTree Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2232 Center Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Comedy, Food & Drink
8664960535
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show! - 2023-01-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show! - 2023-01-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show! - 2023-01-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show! - 2023-01-07 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Monday

October 31, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

November 1, 2022

Wednesday

November 2, 2022

Thursday

November 3, 2022

Friday

November 4, 2022

Saturday

November 5, 2022

Sunday

November 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours