DIVAS AND DESSERTS is a 90-minute event featuring homemade desserts, wine, and an evening of performances from some of the leading female impersonators in our area. Each of these events will be built around a theme, and many of the entertainers are regulars on the ETC stage. While alcohol will be present, the performances will be family friendly. The theme for February 26th is BROADWAY BABIES. Our entertainers will be preparing and performing numbers that you may recognize from New York, the big screen, or television. Event organizer and Associate Artistic Director for ETC Ryan Laskowski says, “We will have live singing, some dancing and of course some of the tightest lip synchs in the city.” Performers include Allysa Paige, T’yana Montice, Robyn Houses-Paige and Ophelia Cox.
Divas & Desserts: Broadway Babies
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
