Miki Boni Paints Pets in Fashion

Chattanooga portrait artist Miki Boni is known for her pet portraits as well as those of people. Having never lived without pets in her home since childhood, she understands how we all feel about our beloved animal companions. Her playful, sensitive paintings of pets are treasured by their owners. Among her many subjects have been dogs, cats, goats, pigs, llamas and cows.

Miki's newest series features dogs and cats wearing fashionable hats. The whimsical oil paintings show off the personalities of the pets through their poses and their headgear. She says that some of her friends do not know that their best buddies will be featured in her upcoming June featured artist exhibit. The animals sport millinery worthy of the upcoming royal wedding, including brightly patterned scarves, turbans, snoods, berets and even a black top hat.

It is not surprising that Miki has worked with several local animal charities. She recently published a calendar to benefit Wally's Friends that features photographs of Chattanooga firefighters and their dogs. Miki shot all the photographs herself and designed the wonderful 18-month calendar, which is available from Wally's Friends and many local animal-related businesses, as well as In-Town Gallery.

Dogs, Cats and All Those Hats opens on Friday, June 1. Join Miki at the reception (5-8pm) where she will reveal the inspiration that leads to pairing a pet with a special hat. Perhaps you will want to commission Miki to paint a portrait of your pet looking fabulous, darling!