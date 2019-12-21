Come ring in the holiday season with Up the Dose LIVE at Trish's! We'll mix our choice set of originals, covers, and some Christmas-themed-classics designed to get your hottie under the mistletoe. We're have a REAL costume contest. The theme: ugly holiday sweater! The prize is guaranteed to be worth your while!
UP the Dose Live Christmas Party
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatFall Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Art & ExhibitionsAlcohol Ink Ornaments
-
-
Food & DrinkHealthy Party Appetizers
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningGiving Tuesday at The Chattery
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningCarbon Five: Hack Night
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating
-
-
Education & LearningRelaxing 101: The Science of Relaxation
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Wyatt Quartet
-
Concerts & Live MusicAn Evening with Jeff Coffin
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
-
Talks & ReadingsCassandra King Conroy
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Health & WellnessWRCB Channel 3's Share Your Christmas
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Metamorphosis--Creating with Wood” Opening Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating
-
-
Kids & Family Talks & ReadingsDylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Song Circle
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Markets This & ThatHolly Jolly Holiday Market
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkWanderlinger's 1-Year Anniversary Party
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWooden Collage Houses
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMixed Media House Portraits
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends