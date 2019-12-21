UP the Dose Live Christmas Party

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Come ring in the holiday season with Up the Dose LIVE at Trish's! We'll mix our choice set of originals, covers, and some Christmas-themed-classics designed to get your hottie under the mistletoe. We're have a REAL costume contest. The theme: ugly holiday sweater! The prize is guaranteed to be worth your while!

Concerts & Live Music
