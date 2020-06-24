Drag Queen Bingo Benefiting BLM

The Honest Pint 35 Patten Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Drag Queen Bingo Benefiting BLM

Join us for Bingo at The Honest Pint hosted by T'yana Montice and featuring a special showcase of entertainers. All proceeds will go to the Black Lives Matter Movement as we stand in solidarity with any members of our community that face discrimination.

We will go live during the event so those of you at home can enjoy the laughter and entertainment as well.

We will also have Chattanooga Pride face masks available for purchase!

Honest Pint
