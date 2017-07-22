Drakeford

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Drakeford is a husband and wife singer/songwriter duo that recently moved to Chattanooga TN after living overseas for a few years. Their music is folksy at its heart with hints of pop, jazz, and spoken word thrown in for good measure. They blend genres from all around the world while remaining honest, humorously and painfully honest, about the value of human life in Christ. Following an appearance on American Idol in 2009, Drakeford took his music outside of America, experimenting with genres and performing with his British wife and music partner, Lucy-Jayne, in areas such as Europe, the Balkans, Central Asia, North Africa and the British Isles. Now they’re back in America, and ready to share what they’ve learnt about music, people and the Grace of God in the midst of it.

Seating for the show begins at 8, Show at 9, No cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations

We don’t want y’all to miss out on the music, so when booking your online reservation for a show, please be sure to select the correct date for the show you are wanting to attend. The default setting is to automatically select today’s date. Thanks for spending your evening with us!

