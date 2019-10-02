Drink Beer. Save Turtles. Chattanooga AAZK

Drink Beer. Save Turtles.® with the Chattanooga Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers!

The Chattanooga Chapter of the AAZK is hosting a Drink Beer. Save Turtles.® event at Barley Chattanooga on October 2nd from 5pm-9pm. This event will benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance's Bern Tryon Southern Bog Turtle Fund. There will be DBST merchandise, craft beer, Terrapin Beer swag, and LIVE TURTLES! Join us to have a couple of beers and celebrate turtle conservation!

Bog Turtles are North America's smallest and most endangered turtle species! The Southern population lives in very small, isolated, patches of habitat in a few southern states and they need our help.

Donate here (https://give.classy.org/ChattAAZKDBST), to support regional conservation work with this species. Consider making your donation monthly for continued support of this irreplaceable little turtle and come see us at Barley Chattanooga on October 2nd!