Drink & Chalk: Chalkboard Lettering 101

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Presented by The Chattery:

Want to learn how to make your chalkboard look amazing? Come learn all the tips and tricks! In this class, participants will learn 10 tricks to make a dynamic and dimensional chalkboard.

Supplies: All participants will be supplied with a chalkboard, chalk and other chalkboard supplies to keep practicing at home. A glass of bubbles will be provided for participants aged 21 or older.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Home & Garden
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Drink & Chalk: Chalkboard Lettering 101 - 2022-05-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Drink & Chalk: Chalkboard Lettering 101 - 2022-05-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Drink & Chalk: Chalkboard Lettering 101 - 2022-05-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Drink & Chalk: Chalkboard Lettering 101 - 2022-05-24 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 12, 2022

Friday

May 13, 2022

Saturday

May 14, 2022

Sunday

May 15, 2022

Monday

May 16, 2022

Tuesday

May 17, 2022

Wednesday

May 18, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours