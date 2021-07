To Dye For: Tie Dye Party

Bring your own shirts, scarves, or anything made out of cotton to have fun with tie dyeing!

We’ll show you a few techniques to make something fun, and your materials will be available later in the day for pick up.

This class is part of Adult Summer School, taking place from July 12-16, 2021. Sign up below for a day of activities or a full week pass. Check out the full schedule for Adult Summer School here.