Come gather round as professional theater actor Dylan Kussman reads aloud the heartwarming tale of Welsh Christmases past that poet Dylan Thomas remembers with his singular style. Admission includes light refreshments at 6:30p that will get everyone in the holiday spirit for the 45 min reading at 7:30p. Children are more than welcome... they're VIP. Suggested donation: adults $10, children $5, with all proceeds going to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga.
Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales
Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicConfederate Railroad with Ben Chapman
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Ingle & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJosh Gilbert
-
Concerts & Live MusicSevenStones and Terminal Overdrive
-
Concerts & Live MusicRoughwork
-
Concerts & Live MusicZech Dallas
-
Saturday
-
Markets OutdoorChristmas Village at New Hope
-
-
Art & Exhibitions MarketsHoliday Market at Scenic City Clay Arts
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsAmber Anne Palo Ceramic Demo
-
Art & ExhibitionsArea 61 Grand Reopening
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicHarold Belskus
-
Art & ExhibitionsArea 61 Art for Brunch
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatFall Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Art & ExhibitionsLettering for Holiday Card Addressing
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMacramé Ornament Making
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
This & ThatCommunity Dinner
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic & Jam Night
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Carol
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatThe Grateful Gobbler Walk
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt