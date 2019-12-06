Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales

Come gather round as professional theater actor Dylan Kussman reads aloud the heartwarming tale of Welsh Christmases past that poet Dylan Thomas remembers with his singular style. Admission includes light refreshments at 6:30p that will get everyone in the holiday spirit for the 45 min reading at 7:30p. Children are more than welcome... they're VIP. Suggested donation: adults $10, children $5, with all proceeds going to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga.