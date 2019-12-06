Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales

to Google Calendar - Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales - 2019-12-06 06:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales - 2019-12-06 06:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales - 2019-12-06 06:30:00 iCalendar - Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales - 2019-12-06 06:30:00

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Come gather round as professional theater actor Dylan Kussman reads aloud the heartwarming tale of Welsh Christmases past that poet Dylan Thomas remembers with his singular style. Admission includes light refreshments at 6:30p that will get everyone in the holiday spirit for the 45 min reading at 7:30p. Children are more than welcome... they're VIP. Suggested donation: adults $10, children $5, with all proceeds going to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga.

Info

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales - 2019-12-06 06:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales - 2019-12-06 06:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales - 2019-12-06 06:30:00 iCalendar - Dylan Kussman reads Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas In Wales - 2019-12-06 06:30:00
DI 16.47

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Thursday

November 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours