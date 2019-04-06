Early Bird Stand Up Special

Improv Chattanooga and Comedy 423 are proud to present Early Bird Special, Saturday at Six!

Saturday April 6 at 6pm, Danny Whitson will be your ticket to laugh with his comedic magic show!

Danny Whitson is a professional Magician and Stand-up Comedian from Oak Ridge, TN with a passion for magic, comedy, and meeting new faces with every show. For the past 15 years Danny has been entertaining people with cards, coins, ropes, and anything else he can make disappear or crack a joke about.

Danny has preformed with Kevin McDonald from the sketch comedy show Kids in the Hall. He has also performed for companies such as Bush's Brothers, Waste Connections, and AllMeds. He has been featured on traffic jams and jokes, Mental Floss, the Chive, Blank News magazine as Knoxville's Magician, and in 2015 Danny helped break the Guinness world record for the longest running stand up comedy show.

Joining Danny will be Kris Bell! Kris is The Mad Hatter of Knox Comedy, he uses a high energy combination of physical comedy and clever storytelling to take audiences on a journey through his unique outlook on life!

Hosted by Donnie Award winning comedian, Donnie Marsh. Donnie is also the host of Chatt Talk Tonight and is the organizer of Lookout Comedy Festival!

Tickets are only $10 and help feed a poor comedian who will likely sleep in his car tonight.