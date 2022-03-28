East Brainerd - Area 11 Plan

If you missed the in-person Public Open House that was held Thursday at the YMCA, you may still register to attend one of the online public meetings on March 28 and 31. "This is YOUR plan, so we want to hear your feedback." Once adopted, this Plan will serve as a guide for zoning, development, conservation, and infrastructure projects in East Brainerd. Everyone who attends at least one of the public meetings will be entered in a drawing to win one of three $25 Amazon gift cards. This spring, following these public meetings, the RPA will incorporate public feedback and then send the Area 11 Plan on to the Planning Commission and the City Council for review and adoption. The DRAFT Area 11: East Brainerd Plan is available on the Regional Planning Agency's website. AREA 11 EAST BRAINERD PLAN

1 Online Public Meeting

Monday, March 28, from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

2 Online Public Meeting

Thursday, March 31 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

3 Online Survey

4 Email your comments to: areaplan@chattanooga.gov

