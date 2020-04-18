East Brainerd Clean-Up

Hamilton YMCA 7430 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join the Green Steps team for a massive debris removal in the East Brainerd area of Chattanooga. We have a proposed location for of the subdivision, Autumn Chase, but may be subject to change based on what United Way workers feel is most pertinent. At the YMCA, look for our flag near the white tents.

We HIGHLY recommend plenty of water, a face covering, long sleeves, long pants, and stury gloves for this project (insulation galore!) We will supply trash bags and grabbers (must sanitize after use.) Please, respect social distancing guidelines!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/224551378865166/

