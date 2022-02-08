Over Easy EP Release Show

× Expand John Dooley Over Easy

Standing Show, 21+

Doors: 7 PM, Show: 8 PM

General Admission: $10

General Admission: $12

The band officially formed in 2016, but some of the members have been together since birth. Brothers Adam and Austin Stone team up to deliver powerful melodies on lead guitar/vox and saxophone, respectively. The Stone brothers teamed up with longtime friends and rhythm section in Brady Sherrill on drums and Charlie Witt on Bass. The final piece to the puzzle came with the addition of keyboards and vocals by Jake Evatt.

With a wide variety of musical backgrounds and influences, the members of Over Easy have managed to create something truly unique. Their music contains a steady heartbeat of funk with the emotion of progressive rock but they can effortlessly drift between a palette of other genres. This allows the group to freely create a performance that has something for everyone.After a year of rigorously gigging around the Tennessee Valley, Over Easy quickly became one of the premier live bands in Chattanooga. They have played at Chattanooga’s Nightfall Music Series and shared the stage with The Rebirth Brass Band, Marbin, Cycles, and Funk You. They celebrated the release of their self titled EP with a memorable performance at the legendary Songbirds Guitar Museum in 2018. Since then, they have continued to perform at venues and breweries around the Southeast. Most recently, they have re-entered the studio to begin recording their sophomore effort.