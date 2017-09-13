On Wednesday, September 13 you can help protect Tennessee land by dining at one of your favorite restaurants with friends and family.

Now in its fifth year, participating Eat Green for Tennessee have pledged to donate a percentage of the day’s sales to support The Land Trust for Tennessee and its statewide conservation efforts.

LTTN has helped protect more than 119,000 acres of green space, including public parks, historic sites and more than 40,000 acres of farmland.

To view a list of participating restaurants and details about the event, please visit www.eatgreenfortn.org.