Called the “great American romantic” by the New York Times, Edwin McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring schedule of a tireless troubadour.

His hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back time and time again for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts.

After recording two of the biggest love songs in the history of pop music, McCain now performs upwards of 100 shows annually throughout the US as a solo artist, with his full band or his acoustic trio. Recently, he’s added orchestras to his repertoire, performing with symphonies in select markets where he brings his powerful songs to majestic new heights.

Those enduring love songs (and wedding must-haves) “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More”aren’t just for the romantic at heart; “American Idol” and “The Voice” contestants turn to Edwin’s ballads every single year to help them win over judges and fans alike (just ask last season’s AI winner, Nick Fradiani).

Even Justin Bieber has been known to belt out “I’ll Be” during his own concerts.Earlier this year, McCain suddenly found himself with a whole new crop of fans when his “Flipping Ships” television show debuted on Animal Planet and became one of the highest rated new programs for the network.

During the season, Edwin happily juggled his two jobs, filming the show by day and headlining concerts at night. The 15-year-old me would have crawled through a river of fire to be the 41-year-old singer/songwriter that I am today, and I remember that," he says. "I am incredibly grateful to be able to do this.