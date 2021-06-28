Email Marketing for Beginners

Learn the basics of creating effective email marketing campaigns that make your business more successful.

Email marketing is by far the most effective internet marketing method that you can use in an online business. It doesn't matter if you sell products, services, or simply rely on advertising to make money from your website, email marketing will give you the greatest return on investment in all online business models. However, the only way you'll see success with email marketing is if you build effective campaigns, and that's what this course covers the basics of.

Who should take this course?

This course is for internet marketers, bloggers, or small business owners who want to use email marketing to grow their business. It doesn't matter if you've done email marketing in the past, or if you've never used an email marketing platform before, this course will help you understand everything you need to know. Having knowledge of basic Microsoft Office products or something comparable will also be helpful like Gmail.

About the teacher:

For more than 15 years, Jocelyn Loza has worked across multiple marketing disciplines in both large and small companies as well as at Public Relations and advertising agencies and as a consultant. With branding as her core skill, she uncovers insights that help brands create meaningful campaigns by engaging targeted audiences and driving real world action.

At Hoopla Marketing Now, Jocelyn mentors with passion, guiding her clients to effectively strengthen and elevate their marketing goals to new heights. She has partnered with top organizations—including Sears, Little Debbie Snacks, The Chattanooga Red Wolves, and the State of Tennessee Department of Human Services to challenge the status quo by creating more meaningful branding solutions to market various audiences.

Jocelyn holds a master’s degree in marketing from Walden University and a bachelor’s degree in public relations and foreign languages from Andrews University.