Emerald Butler

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join me safely at Gate 11 on August 14 and help me celebrate my 25th Birthday with some live music and tasty drinks! We will be outside on the patio surrounded by the gorgeous Chattanooga Choo Choo! I hope to see you there!

Concerts & Live Music
